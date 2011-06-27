Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length179.0 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume103.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl Effect
  • Arctic White
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Atlas Gray
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Canvas Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Platinum
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
