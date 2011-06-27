  1. Home
Used 2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,800
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,800
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,800
4 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length179 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Arctic White
  • Atlas Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Platinum
  • Gray
  • Ebony
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
