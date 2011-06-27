Used 2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,140
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,140
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,140
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,140
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,140
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Front track60.2 in.
Length179 in.
Curb weight3737 lbs.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Exterior Colors
  • Amulet Red
  • Polar White
  • Canvas Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Denim Blue Pearl Effect
  • Dolphin Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ebony Pearl Effect
  • Pearl White Pearlescent
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ming Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Beige
  • Ebony
  • Platinum
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,140
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
