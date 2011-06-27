  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2002 Audi A4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2002 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,800
See A4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,800
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,800
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Front track60.2 in.
Length179 in.
Curb weight3550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Exterior Colors
  • Amulet Red
  • Polar White
  • Canvas Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Denim Blue Pearl Effect
  • Dolphin Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ebony Pearl Effect
  • Pearl White Pearlescent
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ming Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Ebony
  • Platinum
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,800
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
205/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A4 Inventory

Related Used 2002 Audi A4 1.8T quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles