Used 2000 Audi A4 2.8 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight3164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Casablanca White
  • Hibiscus Red Pearl
  • Ebony Pearl
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Laser Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • India Red
  • Santorin Blue Pearl
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Jaspis Green Metallic
  • Melange Metallic
  • Cactus Green Pearl
  • Sable Brown Mica
Interior Colors
  • Clay
  • Opal Gray
  • Onyx
  • Ecru
