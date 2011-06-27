  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2000 Audi A4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Audi A4 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2000 A4
Overview
See A4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Brown Mica
  • Santorin Blue Pearl
  • Jaspis Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Melange Metallic
  • India Red
  • Cactus Green Pearl
  • Brilliant Black
  • Laser Red
  • Hibiscus Red Pearl
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Pearl
  • Casablanca White
Interior Colors
  • Ecru
  • Opal Gray
  • Onyx
  • Clay
See A4 Inventory

Related Used 2000 Audi A4 1.8T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles