Used 2000 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63 cu.ft.
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • India Red
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Santorin Blue Pearl
  • Laser Red
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Brilliant Black
  • Hibiscus Red Pearl
  • Casablanca White
  • Cactus Green Pearl
  • Melange Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica
  • Jaspis Green Metallic
  • Ebony Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Clay
  • Ecru
  • Opal Gray
  • Onyx
