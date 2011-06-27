Used 1999 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

OH YEAH! THIS CAR OWNS!! floppy joe , 04/25/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was the best affordable car I've ever driven. I love this car and I am very glad that the Audi company built this car. On a scale of one to ten I gave this car a ten. Report Abuse

Never by an Audi again Steve , 12/27/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car was reliable for the first 5 years but since then it has been nothing but a money pit. It has broken down at the side of the road several times and every time it's at least a $700 dollar visit to the garage. The interior quality is bad. Cup holder broke, hatchback interior paneling broke. The engine is underpowered. Like many AWD cars, it goes through tires quickly. It is just not a well built car.

1999 Audi A4 2.8 Aaron , 03/31/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 1999 audi a4 2.8 wagon is on of the best cars i have ever owned it has 147,000 on it without a single problem. The Quattro goes throw just about anything and that 2.8 has a lot of power at higher rpm but down low is not bad. I do all my own servicing i run amsoil in it and it seems to like that the best. Mileage is just ok could be better.

A Leason Learned Rob , 04/13/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the car used with 70,000 miles and have somehow managed to put 35,000 on it in a year and change (still trying to figure out how I did that). Even though I bought it with the expectation of putting some money into it, I had no idea that I'd put in almost $5000 for a number of various problems. Valve cover gaskets were replaced, new tires, front axles, new control unit, and assorted other things. Unless you have the tools and the know-how to do a lot of the work yourself, I'd recommend looking elsewhere.