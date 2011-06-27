Used 1999 Audi A4 2.8 quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.3/397.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Measurements
|Length
|178.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3384 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|Wheel base
|102.6 in.
|Width
|68.2 in.
