Used 1999 Audi A4 1.8T Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity64 cu.ft.
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight3351 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Brown Mica
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Aluminum Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Santorin Blue Pearl
  • Laser Red
  • Jaspis Green Metallic
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Cactus Green Pearl
  • Volcano Black Mica
  • Hibiscus Red Pearl
  • Melange Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Brilliant Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Onyx
  • Ecru/Royal Blue
  • Opal Gray
  • Terra Cotta
  • Ecru
