Used 1998 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Excellent little wagon Stan K , 07/05/2019 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in January 1998, 2.8.l V-6, Quattro, manual transmission. I have today only 173,400 miles, the car is in excellent shape, no rust, probably the best kept Avant in USA. It is excellent in snow, rain, great handling. I put in Mobil 1 oil since new. I had some occasional suspension issues, but many years the only maintenance was oil change. I hate to part with it, the engine is still strong, probably will go many more years. But I am missing all the new technology new cars offer today (I got the taste of it, when renting cars). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

fun $$$$$ car jspring , 03/18/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 40000 miles and have spent $7000 in 2 plus years replacing almost every moving part - shocks,wheel bearings,ABS control module and complete front end . Have not touched engine nor transmission and hope to sell car ASAP

Costly to drive spnj , 07/24/2010 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought it new 1998. Six V cylinder engine with a manual stick. Fun to drive and a lot of pep, but repairs way too much and suspension design and transmission not worthy of German engineering (mechanical engineer myself). 12 years and average maintenance/repair cost $1,000/year. First the lower suspension arms replaced, twice each side (Audi recall eventually), then new leaky radiator, wheel bearings on three wheels, timing belt and water pump at 90,000 miles, 142,000 miles new clutch ($1,300), control arm upper front, and exhaust pipe clamps (3 times) plus regular maintenance. I think this is my last Audi and I will turn it in

My A4: I think I'll keep it... j.boy deluxe , 04/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I factory-ordered my A4 Avant with the works -- Pelican Blue metallic over beige leather with sunroof, sport suspension, Bose sound and (most important) the five-speed manual. Although I've put only 44,000 miles on it in four years, I still have to say that my A4's about as reliable as my old Acura Integra GS-R. Small problems arose at the very beginning (jammed CD changer and balky starter and cruise control switches) but since then its been smooth sailing. I foresee putting many more years and miles on this vehicle.