Used 1998 Audi A4 1.8T Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Racing Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Gray White
  • Hibiskusrot Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Melange Pearl Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Kaktus Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Santorin Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Andorrarot Pearl Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Jaspis Green Pearl Metallic
