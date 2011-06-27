Used 1998 Audi A4 2.8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight3087 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Santorin Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Gray White
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Casablanca White
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Kaktus Green Pearl Metallic
  • Hibiskusrot Pearl Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Racing Green Pearl Metallic
  • Melange Pearl Metallic
  • Andorrarot Pearl Metallic
  • Jaspis Green Pearl Metallic
