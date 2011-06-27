Used 1998 Audi A4 2.8 Avant Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight3289 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Melange Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Gray White
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Kaktus Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Racing Green Pearl Metallic
  • Santorin Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Hibiskusrot Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Jaspis Green Pearl Metallic
  • Andorrarot Pearl Metallic
