  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 1997 Audi A4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Features & Specs

More about the 1997 A4
Overview
See A4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Byzanz Metallic
  • Allusilver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Kaktusgruen Pearl Metallic
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
See A4 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Audi A4 1.8T quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles