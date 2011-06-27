  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 1997 Audi A4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Audi A4 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 1997 A4
Overview
See A4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Allusilver Metallic
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Byzanz Metallic
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Tornado Red
  • Laser Red
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Kaktusgruen Pearl Metallic
See A4 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Audi A4 1.8T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles