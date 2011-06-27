Used 1996 Audi A4 2.8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic Tri Coat
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Casablanca White Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
