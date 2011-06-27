Used 1996 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Gabe , 09/10/2015 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2nd Audi A4 in May, 2015 after the automatic transmission burnt out on my 1st one (2.8 non-Quattro) during the harsh Chicago 2014-2015 winter... Decided to go with a stick shift Quattro this time & I love it more than my last one! Manual transmission performs so much better than automatic & responds quicker, only issue for me is its not fast enough. My opinion, a 2.8L motor should put out at least 200HP & should have better gas mileage (mine got about 16mpg city /25highway). The car weighs A LOT (approx 2 tons) and has poor acceleration & fuel economy for that reason. I've added a few modifications including coilovers, air intake & straight pipe exhaust system & basic weight reduction which in turn I noticed large increase in acceleration (a little more acceptable for me), increase in gas mileage (20 city/28 highway), & improved handling (car scrapes going over speed bumps & cracked oil pan once since putting on coilovers) Common issues: both of the '96 Audi A4's I bought had a lot of small issues which needed to be addressed: heated side view mirrors not heating, factory radio in safe mode, driver side window won't roll down, armrest cover broken in two pieces, leather seats ripped up, need something to prop the hood with, needed upper/lower control arms, inner/outer tie rods, front/rear struts & strut mounts, required entire tune up Automatic '96 A4 (2.8 non Quattro)@144K had extra issues: sunroof would get stuck open when opened all the way, smoking from motor (required valve cover seals replaced), bad alternator Manual '96 A4 (2.8 Quattro) has extra issues: odometer/tripometer doesn't show (all other dash lights & components work), whirring noise (required a wheel bearing), radiator leaking (required a hose replaced) Forked out a lot of cash (almost $3000 cash in repairs) for mechanics to fix my first Audi just to have the stupid automatic trans get effed up by 6 inches of snows Learned my lesson & did most of the repairs/modifications on my 2nd Audi myself... Sure I broke a nut or a bolt, or got lost / didn't know what to do at some points but I learned a lot & Have the pleasure to say that I know my Audi like the back of my hand... Now I feel safe working on any B5 & will never consider selling my 2nd Audi! Im saving up to get a 2nd car to keep my baby off the road, my first car was a Honda CRX & I want another one just for the killer gas mileage! Buy this car if you want something sweet & worthy of saying "Yup, that's my car!" Edmunds just asked me to update my review: 3/10/2016: Still loving my '96 Audi A4 Quattro!!! It's not going anywhere anytime soon, still running strong! Just make sure to keep checking oil & change it every 4 months / 5000 miles. I will always love all B5 A4s! Still not sure how many miles are on it as my odometer doesn't show but that does not bother me as I have not had any issues with anything. I just make sure to routinely check parts & I do all the work on my cars myself! IF the motor or manual transmission were to ever die, I would surely replace it rather than junk or sell the car as most people would do Edmunds asked me to update review ahain 3/11/19: Car is still amazing but I have only put about 6000miles on it since last review (apparently) 3 years ago (cant beliwve its gone by that quick). Most of that time relying on my 2000 Audi A6 2.7T Quattro (which is also another amazing car). Ive had a few things replaced in the last e years mostly out of restoration and preservation's sake. Mine is about 90% mint now after almost 4 years of ownership, I have completed many mods and repairs and replaced many deteriorating mechanical and cosmetic pieces. I have since fixed the odometer shortly after last review (it was just a burnt out light in the dash, nothing serious). I LOVE MY CAR, REVIEW WILL NOT CHANGE NOR WILL SHE EVER BE SOLD! 3/14/20 Update [Edmund's yearly reminder]: I still have the car, I barely drive it. Maybe about 500 miles put on it since last update. She needs some major repairs [entire exhaust replaced + full engine overhaul] I havent had the time or effort to do, Ive been prioritizing nonessential stuff like installing a ricer body kit and perfecting my sound system but this summer for sure will be the year to do all the major work. Still intend on keeping her as the car always starts and is a sweet ride