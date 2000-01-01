Skip to main content
2023 Audi A4 allroad Specs & Features

More about the 2023 A4 allroad
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG23/30 MPG
EPA combined MPG26 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)351.9/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower261 hp
Torque273 lb-ft
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,058 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length187.5 in.
Overall width with mirrors79.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors72.5 in.
Height58.8 in.
Wheelbase110.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity58.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Curb weight3,880 lbs.
Maximum payload1,058 lbs.
Gross weight5,049 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • District Green Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
19 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Prestige +$0
Black Optic Plus Package +$1,350
Safety & Security Options
Rear Side Thoracic Airbags +$350
Interior Options
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$170
Audi Cargo Box +$85
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats +$200
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$320
Audi Beam-Rings +$275
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Stainless Steel Pedal Caps +$270
Exterior Options
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$115
Full Paint Finish +$1,000
Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bag +$460
Paint Protection +$185
