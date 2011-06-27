Skip to main content
2022 Audi A4 allroad Specs & Features

More about the 2022 A4 allroad
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/459.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower261 hp
Torque273 lb-ft
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,058 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,880 lbs.
Gross weight5,049 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height58.8 in.
Length187.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,058 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.5 in.
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Wheel base110.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Terra Gray Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
