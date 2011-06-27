  1. Home
2021 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2021 A4 allroad
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
Warm Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D Soundyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bagyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge
Full Paint Finishyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity58.5 cu.ft.
Length187.5 in.
Curb weight3847 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height58.8 in.
Wheel base110.9 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Terra Gray Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Atlas Beige, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
