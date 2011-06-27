2020 Audi A4 allroad Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A4 allroad Wagon
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$65,468*
Total Cash Price
$54,170
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,184*
Total Cash Price
$53,108
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$87,932*
Total Cash Price
$72,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 A4 allroad Wagon 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$977
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$1,084
|$5,065
|Maintenance
|$182
|$927
|$1,181
|$2,348
|$1,279
|$5,917
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,208
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,376
|Financing
|$2,913
|$2,343
|$1,734
|$1,085
|$393
|$8,468
|Depreciation
|$13,479
|$5,384
|$4,399
|$4,934
|$4,308
|$32,504
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,369
|$11,364
|$10,110
|$12,204
|$10,420
|$65,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 A4 allroad Wagon 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$4,966
|Maintenance
|$178
|$909
|$1,158
|$2,302
|$1,254
|$5,801
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,165
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,329
|Financing
|$2,856
|$2,297
|$1,700
|$1,064
|$385
|$8,302
|Depreciation
|$13,215
|$5,278
|$4,313
|$4,837
|$4,224
|$31,867
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,950
|$11,141
|$9,912
|$11,965
|$10,216
|$64,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 A4 allroad Wagon 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,312
|$1,359
|$1,407
|$1,456
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$244
|$1,245
|$1,586
|$3,154
|$1,718
|$7,947
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$3,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,966
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,191
|Financing
|$3,913
|$3,147
|$2,329
|$1,458
|$527
|$11,374
|Depreciation
|$18,105
|$7,231
|$5,909
|$6,627
|$5,787
|$43,658
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,702
|$15,263
|$13,579
|$16,392
|$13,996
|$87,932
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 A4 allroad
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi A4 allroad in Virginia is:not available
