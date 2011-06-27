2019 Audi A4 allroad Deals, Incentives & Rebates
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $2,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning customers of a 2009 or newer Audi may receive loyalty bonus towards purchase or lease. OK to transfer to members of the same household. Customer is not required to trade in current Audi vehicle. OK Household members of qualifying Audi owners/lessees
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/31/2019
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(6 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 66 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 1% 75 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2019 Audi A4 allroad Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi A4 allroad in Virginia is:not available