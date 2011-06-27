2019 Audi A4 allroad Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A4 allroad Wagon
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$66,199*
Total Cash Price
$53,161
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,901*
Total Cash Price
$52,119
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$88,914*
Total Cash Price
$71,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 A4 allroad Wagon 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$977
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$1,084
|$5,065
|Maintenance
|$0
|$927
|$1,181
|$2,348
|$1,279
|$5,735
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,169
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,336
|Financing
|$2,859
|$2,299
|$1,702
|$1,065
|$385
|$8,310
|Depreciation
|$13,954
|$5,467
|$4,468
|$5,006
|$4,374
|$33,268
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,633
|$11,471
|$10,216
|$12,328
|$10,551
|$66,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 A4 allroad Wagon 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$4,966
|Maintenance
|$0
|$909
|$1,158
|$2,302
|$1,254
|$5,623
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,126
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,290
|Financing
|$2,803
|$2,254
|$1,669
|$1,044
|$377
|$8,147
|Depreciation
|$13,680
|$5,360
|$4,380
|$4,908
|$4,288
|$32,616
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,209
|$11,246
|$10,016
|$12,086
|$10,344
|$64,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 A4 allroad Wagon 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,312
|$1,359
|$1,407
|$1,456
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$0
|$1,245
|$1,586
|$3,154
|$1,718
|$7,704
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$3,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,913
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,137
|Financing
|$3,840
|$3,088
|$2,287
|$1,430
|$516
|$11,161
|Depreciation
|$18,742
|$7,343
|$6,001
|$6,724
|$5,875
|$44,684
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,056
|$15,407
|$13,722
|$16,558
|$14,171
|$88,914
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 A4 allroad
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi A4 allroad in Virginia is:not available
