Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2018 A4 allroad
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$53,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.9/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Warm Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
755 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,000
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi quattro Guard Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Audi Travel Space Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bagyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint ProtectionPartial hood and fenders
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Full Paint Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Maximum cargo capacity58.5 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height58.8 in.
Wheel base110.9 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Gotland Green Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray/Gray, leather
  • Atlas Beige/Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Nougat Brown/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles