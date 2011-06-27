  1. Home
2022 Audi A3 Prestige Specs & Features

More about the 2022 A3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG32
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/38 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/501.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower201 hp @ 4,800 rpm
Torque221 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity860 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Black Optic Sport Package +$850
Prestigeyes
In-Car Entertainment
15 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
680 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Wheel Package +$800
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,329 lbs.
Gross weight4,299 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
Length176.9 in.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.7 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Atoll Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment Beige w/Steel Gray Stitching, leather
  • Santos Brown w/Steel Gray Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
