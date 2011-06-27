2020 Audi A3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A3 Sedan
Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,883*
Total Cash Price
$31,544
S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,761*
Total Cash Price
$32,175
Sport Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,120*
Total Cash Price
$43,215
S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,875*
Total Cash Price
$44,477
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 A3 Sedan Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$891
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$4,777
|Maintenance
|$72
|$1,139
|$1,203
|$2,611
|$2,275
|$7,300
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$1,360
|$2,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,386
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,550
|Financing
|$1,696
|$1,365
|$1,010
|$631
|$229
|$4,931
|Depreciation
|$6,884
|$2,991
|$2,444
|$2,740
|$2,393
|$17,452
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,989
|$7,550
|$6,777
|$9,054
|$8,513
|$43,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 A3 Sedan S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$940
|$973
|$1,008
|$1,042
|$4,873
|Maintenance
|$73
|$1,162
|$1,227
|$2,663
|$2,321
|$7,446
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$903
|$1,387
|$2,290
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,414
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,392
|$1,030
|$644
|$234
|$5,030
|Depreciation
|$7,022
|$3,051
|$2,493
|$2,795
|$2,441
|$17,801
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,229
|$7,701
|$6,913
|$9,235
|$8,683
|$44,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 A3 Sedan Sport Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,221
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$1,354
|$1,400
|$6,544
|Maintenance
|$99
|$1,560
|$1,648
|$3,577
|$3,117
|$10,001
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,212
|$1,863
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,899
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,124
|Financing
|$2,324
|$1,870
|$1,384
|$864
|$314
|$6,755
|Depreciation
|$9,431
|$4,098
|$3,348
|$3,754
|$3,278
|$23,909
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,425
|$10,344
|$9,284
|$12,404
|$11,663
|$60,120
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 A3 Sedan S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$1,345
|$1,393
|$1,441
|$6,736
|Maintenance
|$102
|$1,606
|$1,696
|$3,682
|$3,208
|$10,293
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,248
|$1,918
|$3,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,954
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,186
|Financing
|$2,391
|$1,925
|$1,424
|$890
|$323
|$6,953
|Depreciation
|$9,706
|$4,217
|$3,446
|$3,863
|$3,374
|$24,607
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,904
|$10,646
|$9,556
|$12,766
|$12,003
|$61,875
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 A3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi A3 in Virginia is:not available
