2019 Audi A3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A3 Convertible
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,769*
Total Cash Price
$30,279
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,102*
Total Cash Price
$40,668
2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,740*
Total Cash Price
$41,856
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,511*
Total Cash Price
$40,965
2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,588*
Total Cash Price
$30,872
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,731*
Total Cash Price
$35,325
A3 Sedan
2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$59,378*
Total Cash Price
$43,043
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,950*
Total Cash Price
$29,685
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$46,273*
Total Cash Price
$33,544
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,778*
Total Cash Price
$36,809
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,054*
Total Cash Price
$39,184
2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,950*
Total Cash Price
$29,685
2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$53,235*
Total Cash Price
$38,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$922
|$954
|$987
|$1,022
|$4,776
|Maintenance
|$73
|$1,162
|$1,227
|$2,543
|$2,200
|$7,205
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$903
|$1,387
|$2,290
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,424
|Financing
|$1,628
|$1,310
|$970
|$606
|$219
|$4,733
|Depreciation
|$5,652
|$2,230
|$1,823
|$2,042
|$1,785
|$13,531
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,971
|$7,181
|$6,576
|$8,730
|$8,311
|$41,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$6,414
|Maintenance
|$99
|$1,560
|$1,648
|$3,415
|$2,955
|$9,678
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,212
|$1,863
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,688
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,913
|Financing
|$2,187
|$1,759
|$1,303
|$814
|$295
|$6,357
|Depreciation
|$7,591
|$2,995
|$2,448
|$2,743
|$2,398
|$18,174
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,736
|$9,645
|$8,832
|$11,726
|$11,163
|$56,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,275
|$1,318
|$1,365
|$1,413
|$6,602
|Maintenance
|$102
|$1,606
|$1,696
|$3,515
|$3,041
|$9,960
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,248
|$1,918
|$3,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,737
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,968
|Financing
|$2,250
|$1,810
|$1,341
|$838
|$303
|$6,542
|Depreciation
|$7,813
|$3,082
|$2,520
|$2,823
|$2,468
|$18,705
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,166
|$9,926
|$9,090
|$12,068
|$11,489
|$57,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,248
|$1,290
|$1,336
|$1,383
|$6,461
|Maintenance
|$99
|$1,572
|$1,660
|$3,440
|$2,977
|$9,748
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,221
|$1,877
|$3,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,700
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,926
|Financing
|$2,202
|$1,772
|$1,312
|$820
|$297
|$6,403
|Depreciation
|$7,647
|$3,017
|$2,466
|$2,763
|$2,415
|$18,307
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,843
|$9,715
|$8,897
|$11,811
|$11,244
|$56,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$940
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$4,869
|Maintenance
|$75
|$1,185
|$1,251
|$2,593
|$2,243
|$7,347
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$920
|$1,414
|$2,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,281
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,660
|$1,335
|$989
|$618
|$224
|$4,826
|Depreciation
|$5,763
|$2,273
|$1,858
|$2,082
|$1,820
|$13,797
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,186
|$7,322
|$6,705
|$8,901
|$8,474
|$42,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$86
|$1,355
|$1,432
|$2,967
|$2,567
|$8,406
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,053
|$1,618
|$2,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,466
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,661
|Financing
|$1,899
|$1,528
|$1,132
|$707
|$256
|$5,522
|Depreciation
|$6,594
|$2,601
|$2,127
|$2,382
|$2,083
|$15,787
|Fuel
|$1,716
|$1,768
|$1,821
|$1,875
|$1,931
|$9,112
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,800
|$8,378
|$7,672
|$10,185
|$9,696
|$48,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,311
|$1,356
|$1,404
|$1,453
|$6,789
|Maintenance
|$104
|$1,652
|$1,744
|$3,615
|$3,128
|$10,243
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,283
|$1,972
|$3,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,024
|Financing
|$2,314
|$1,862
|$1,379
|$861
|$312
|$6,728
|Depreciation
|$8,034
|$3,170
|$2,591
|$2,903
|$2,538
|$19,236
|Fuel
|$2,091
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,285
|$2,353
|$11,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,596
|$10,208
|$9,348
|$12,411
|$11,815
|$59,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$904
|$935
|$968
|$1,002
|$4,682
|Maintenance
|$72
|$1,139
|$1,203
|$2,493
|$2,157
|$7,064
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$1,360
|$2,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,596
|$1,284
|$951
|$594
|$215
|$4,640
|Depreciation
|$5,541
|$2,186
|$1,787
|$2,002
|$1,750
|$13,266
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,756
|$7,040
|$6,447
|$8,559
|$8,148
|$40,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,022
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$81
|$1,287
|$1,359
|$2,817
|$2,437
|$7,982
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,537
|$2,537
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,577
|Financing
|$1,803
|$1,451
|$1,075
|$671
|$243
|$5,243
|Depreciation
|$6,261
|$2,470
|$2,019
|$2,262
|$1,977
|$14,991
|Fuel
|$1,629
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$1,834
|$8,652
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,154
|$7,955
|$7,285
|$9,672
|$9,207
|$46,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$5,806
|Maintenance
|$89
|$1,412
|$1,492
|$3,091
|$2,675
|$8,759
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,097
|$1,686
|$2,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,528
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,979
|$1,592
|$1,179
|$737
|$267
|$5,754
|Depreciation
|$6,871
|$2,711
|$2,216
|$2,482
|$2,170
|$16,450
|Fuel
|$1,788
|$1,843
|$1,897
|$1,954
|$2,013
|$9,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,337
|$8,730
|$7,994
|$10,613
|$10,104
|$50,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,193
|$1,234
|$1,278
|$1,323
|$6,180
|Maintenance
|$95
|$1,503
|$1,588
|$3,291
|$2,847
|$9,324
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,168
|$1,795
|$2,963
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,626
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,843
|Financing
|$2,107
|$1,695
|$1,255
|$784
|$284
|$6,125
|Depreciation
|$7,314
|$2,886
|$2,359
|$2,643
|$2,310
|$17,511
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,962
|$2,020
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$10,107
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,198
|$9,293
|$8,510
|$11,298
|$10,755
|$54,054
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$904
|$935
|$968
|$1,002
|$4,682
|Maintenance
|$72
|$1,139
|$1,203
|$2,493
|$2,157
|$7,064
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$1,360
|$2,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,596
|$1,284
|$951
|$594
|$215
|$4,640
|Depreciation
|$5,541
|$2,186
|$1,787
|$2,002
|$1,750
|$13,266
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,756
|$7,040
|$6,447
|$8,559
|$8,148
|$40,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A3 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,216
|$1,258
|$1,303
|$6,087
|Maintenance
|$94
|$1,481
|$1,564
|$3,241
|$2,804
|$9,183
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,151
|$1,768
|$2,919
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,602
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,815
|Financing
|$2,075
|$1,669
|$1,236
|$772
|$280
|$6,032
|Depreciation
|$7,203
|$2,842
|$2,323
|$2,603
|$2,275
|$17,246
|Fuel
|$1,875
|$1,932
|$1,989
|$2,049
|$2,110
|$9,954
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,983
|$9,152
|$8,381
|$11,127
|$10,592
|$53,235
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 A3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi A3 in Virginia is:not available
