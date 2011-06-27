Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque200 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
S Line Style Packageyes
Audi MMI Navigation PlusTechnology Packageyes
LED Lighting Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Cargo Netyes
Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Homelink - Silveryes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Homelink - Blackyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Grocery Hooksyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room36.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
19" 5-Arm Wing Design Wheelsyes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
Carbon Fiber Trunk Spoileryes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Lotus Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
