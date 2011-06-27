  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 A3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,050
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Prestigeyes
Sport Packageyes
Advanced Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,050
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,050
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,050
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
19" 5-arm Wing Design Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Exterior Colors
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Lotus Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Beluga Brown Metallic
  • Shiraz Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,050
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
