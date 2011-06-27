  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 A3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,150
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Audi MMI Navigation Plusyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,150
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,150
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,150
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,150
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,150
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
19" 5-arm Wing Design Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Exterior Colors
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Lotus Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Beluga Brown Metallic
  • Shiraz Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,150
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
