Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2013 A3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
18" Sport Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
Titanium Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Bluetooth Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Trunk Lineryes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/6-CD Changer in Gloveboxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats w/Trunk Lineryes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Audi Music Interface and iPod cable in Gloveboxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats w/A3 Logoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Open Sky Sunroofyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Base Carrier Bars for Models w/Roof Railsyes
Base Carrier Barsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Aluminum Roof Railsyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity39.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length168.9 in.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height56.0 in.
EPA interior volume108.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Monza Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles