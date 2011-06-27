Used 2010 Audi A3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

bobby , 07/20/2010

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Had the car almost 2 months now and cant stop driving it. I make excuses to take it out for spins all the time. The car is pretty rare i have only seen one in my town which makes it pretty exclusive. i have had people follow me just to ask me questions about it. It is definitely one of those cars which look better in person. Pictures do not do it justice. The interior is very classy and understated. the exterior has good lines and looks like it will age well. The performance is excellent though it is hard to compare it with anything, its sort of in a class of its own. The grip is amazing i was surprised on how nimble it was, especially having quattro and using launch control from a stop.