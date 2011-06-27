  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2010 Audi A3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2010 A3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,270
See A3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Titanium Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
18" Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Bluetooth Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,270
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,270
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Audi Navigation System Plus w/6-CD Changer in Gloveboxyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium Plusyes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Audi Music Interface in Gloveboxyes
Dark Walnut Genuine Wood Belt Line Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Open Sky Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Aluminum Roof Railsyes
Metallic or Pearl Effect Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Front track60.3 in.
Length169.0 in.
Curb weight3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height56.0 in.
EPA interior volume109.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Aruba Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Monza Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,270
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/45R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,270
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A3 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles