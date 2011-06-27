  1. Home
Used 2009 Audi A3 3.2 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2009 A3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
195 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Length166.9 in.
Curb weight3781 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ibis White
  • Aruba Blue Pearl Effect
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Monza Silver Metallic
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/45R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
