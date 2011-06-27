  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2009 Audi A3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Audi A3 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2009 A3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,400
See A3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,400
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,400
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.6 cu.ft.
Length166.9 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ibis White
  • Aruba Blue Pearl Effect
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Monza Silver Metallic
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/45R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A3 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Audi A3 2.0T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles