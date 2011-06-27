  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,410
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.6 cu.ft.
Length168.7 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/45R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
