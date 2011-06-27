  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi A3 3.2 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2008 A3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Torque236 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,915
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,915
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
195 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,915
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,915
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Front track60.4 in.
Length168.7 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Stone Gray w/Light Gray Inserts, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,915
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/45R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,915
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,915
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
