Used 2007 Audi A3 3.2 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2007 A3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
195 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Length168.7 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Stone Gray w/Light Gray Inserts, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/45R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
