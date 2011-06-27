Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback Consumer Reviews

roomy, great mileage, and a luxury ride SoCal , 06/23/2018 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 2008 all electric A3 3.2 and it was a great car. I hated to trade it but decided I wanted all the technology and driver assist offered in the newer models. Waited through the periods of no gas sport backs imported into the US, then the "clean" diesel debacle, then waited to see how the e-tron worked out. It's a 10. Admittedly I had to get used to the fact that the 1.4 is a very different drive than my old 3.2. That engine was amazing, but in truth it was a way more powerful car than I really needed or used, although the drive was great fun, but the nav was a CD that only knew the roads up to 2008. (a CD!) I've had the e-tron (Prestige trim) for 6 months, love it. Got the Bosch charger for the garage and total charge in 2 hours. My electric bill is unchanged. My mileage is far better than advertised. I consistently get close to 30 mpg on the charge, and even when I use both gas and electric I get 75 mpg in normal conditions, and over 50 even in stop and go nightmare traffic. Admittedly, I am a pretty chill driver, but I deal with LA traffic periodically and still get great mileage. The comfort is great - the backseat is a little tight for long distances but totally adequate for around town. And the back is as luxury as the front. Another improvement is that the closed moon roof filters more light than it did in my old 2008, which in southern California is a good thing. The versatility of the A3 is what sells me - the hatchback turns the small car into a truck - pop down the back seats and the cargo space is amazing - I can fit bikes, furniture, large cartons, just about anything in there. For groceries etc the cargo space without pushing down the seats is more than adequate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun and practical ATP , 05/31/2018 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I was at the end of my lease with a BMW i3 REX and I needed something a bit bigger. I looked at 7 cars, from BMW 330e to Ford Fusion plug-in and Honda Clarity Plug-in. I read all the reviews and watched many you tube videos where people were raving about their plug-ins. Then I test drove all of them (couple of times!) Let me tell you this, you can't get all the features on any car unless you have something custom built for you. But after balancing it all and look at all the pros and cons, e-tron was the logical choice. I have driven it few days now and I love it. Coming from an i3 I was worried that I would be sitting lower to the ground. No problem. The car has so many great qualities that I quickly forgot about sitting low. Electric range is lower than i3. If you need more electric range, you should look at Honda Clarity Plug in or i3 REX. Small compartments could get a revisit as there are not many. Was that the deciding factor? Not really. The other thing: if you want Navigation the price jumps by about 7000 as it only comes in expensive packages. I chose to go without Navi and enjoy the craftsmanship Audi has done on the car. I am interested to see what other people say in their reviews as I did not see any at the time of my posting. Love my A3 e-tron.

One Year Anniversary - Continues to be Excellent Zelman , 08/29/2019 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The 2018 A3 Sportback e-tron continues to impress on every drive. Always Quiet, feeling solid without rattles, with incredible acceleration when needed. Though the infotainment system certainly wasn't very intuitive, it wasn't that hard to learn either. After a year, you're probably interested in the numbers. Here's how mine performed: Annual average MPG based on Gasoline used: 98.5 Annual average MPGe (combined Gas/Electric) using common BTU metrics: 60.6 CO2 per mile: 0.27 pounds Average trip before gas station visit: Just over 800 miles Note: The CO2 output is about a third of the gasoline vehicle achieving 24 MPG counterparts and is based on my local utilities electricity suppliers of coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, solar, etc where only the coal and natural gas sources create BTU equivalents of CO2. Experience: Acceleration is impressive yet nearly silent. Bang & Olufsen Sound System sounds fantastic (especially with a fairly quiet cabin). Ability to load collections of CD's is neat, allowing one to play own playlist. Or, just plug in the phone or iPod and play music directly from them. SiriusXM radio works well too. Heated seats are great in the winter, though just like cabin heat, cuts down on Electric Only miles. I've found that if my trips are short, I'll go without much heat in order to make the entire local trip on electricity. Yes, that's not great, but it's me getting extra performance out of the batteries. Originally thought the backseat had significant legroom for passengers. But, after using owning for some time, found it not to be good legroom for trips. Okay for hauling kids locally. Neat: The Audi app that allows me to see how much time until charging is done, activate the interior heating/cooling while still in the house so that the car is ready when I get in. And, not having to worry about the engine running and filling garage with CO2 when it's pre-heating! Also, love the ability to see where the car is parked, if the lights were left on, or if the doors are locked or not. I cannot comment on Audi Service. I have not needed it yet. It goes in for it's one year service in the next couple of weeks. What's bad? Depreciation! I knew this going into the purchase. But, it's still hard to swallow. Interesting though... the car has gone up in value the last 6 months. So, though it crashed for the first 6 months, that was the end of fall (so far). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Sporty but handy Rick , 12/02/2018 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 2 of 5 people found this review helpful Great performance with comfort Technology Interior Reliability