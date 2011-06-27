Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,244*
Total Cash Price
$25,128
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,416*
Total Cash Price
$24,635
1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,740*
Total Cash Price
$33,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$879
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,533
|Maintenance
|$296
|$2,270
|$1,814
|$1,490
|$1,672
|$7,541
|Repairs
|$844
|$1,287
|$1,387
|$1,493
|$1,607
|$6,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,355
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,522
|Financing
|$1,352
|$1,086
|$805
|$503
|$183
|$3,928
|Depreciation
|$5,917
|$2,812
|$2,477
|$2,194
|$1,969
|$15,368
|Fuel
|$515
|$530
|$547
|$563
|$579
|$2,735
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,131
|$8,907
|$7,976
|$7,219
|$7,011
|$42,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$4,444
|Maintenance
|$290
|$2,225
|$1,778
|$1,461
|$1,639
|$7,393
|Repairs
|$827
|$1,262
|$1,360
|$1,464
|$1,575
|$6,488
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,328
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,325
|$1,065
|$789
|$493
|$179
|$3,851
|Depreciation
|$5,801
|$2,757
|$2,428
|$2,151
|$1,930
|$15,067
|Fuel
|$505
|$520
|$536
|$552
|$568
|$2,681
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,913
|$8,732
|$7,820
|$7,077
|$6,874
|$41,416
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$397
|$3,048
|$2,436
|$2,002
|$2,245
|$10,128
|Repairs
|$1,133
|$1,729
|$1,863
|$2,006
|$2,158
|$8,889
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,819
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,044
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,459
|$1,081
|$675
|$245
|$5,276
|Depreciation
|$7,947
|$3,777
|$3,326
|$2,947
|$2,644
|$20,642
|Fuel
|$692
|$712
|$734
|$756
|$778
|$3,673
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,951
|$11,963
|$10,713
|$9,695
|$9,417
|$56,740
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron in Virginia is:not available
