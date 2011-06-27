Used 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,990*
Total Cash Price
$20,530
1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,810*
Total Cash Price
$20,941
1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,156*
Total Cash Price
$28,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$4,444
|Maintenance
|$1,704
|$2,309
|$1,404
|$1,189
|$2,953
|$9,559
|Repairs
|$1,240
|$1,325
|$1,428
|$1,537
|$1,654
|$7,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,104
|$888
|$657
|$412
|$148
|$3,209
|Depreciation
|$5,009
|$2,269
|$1,998
|$1,770
|$1,588
|$12,634
|Fuel
|$505
|$520
|$536
|$552
|$568
|$2,681
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,514
|$8,214
|$6,952
|$6,416
|$7,894
|$40,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$879
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,533
|Maintenance
|$1,738
|$2,355
|$1,432
|$1,213
|$3,012
|$9,750
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,457
|$1,568
|$1,687
|$7,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,126
|$906
|$670
|$420
|$151
|$3,273
|Depreciation
|$5,109
|$2,314
|$2,038
|$1,805
|$1,620
|$12,887
|Fuel
|$515
|$530
|$547
|$563
|$579
|$2,735
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,744
|$8,378
|$7,091
|$6,544
|$8,052
|$41,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A3 Sportback e-tron Hatchback 1.4 TFSI PHEV Prestige 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$2,334
|$3,163
|$1,923
|$1,629
|$4,046
|$13,096
|Repairs
|$1,699
|$1,815
|$1,956
|$2,106
|$2,266
|$9,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,528
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,752
|Financing
|$1,512
|$1,217
|$900
|$564
|$203
|$4,396
|Depreciation
|$6,862
|$3,109
|$2,737
|$2,425
|$2,176
|$17,309
|Fuel
|$692
|$712
|$734
|$756
|$778
|$3,673
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,774
|$11,253
|$9,524
|$8,790
|$10,815
|$56,156
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron in Virginia is:not available
Legal
