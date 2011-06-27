Used 1995 Audi 90 Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Rubin Red Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Cerise Metallic
  • Cashmere Perleffekt
  • Laser Red
  • Casablanca White Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
