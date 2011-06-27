  1. Home
Used 1995 Audi 90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
14 reviews
Audi 90 Quattro

Matt S., 12/22/2006
The Audi 90 Quattro is a pleasure to drive. I drive a combination of interstate (about 26 miles) and city driving (about 4 miles) daily. The high quality interior is very comfortable. Fuel economy stays right around 23 mpg. Many people mistake the car to be much newer than it is. As far as problems, my fuel pump went out at around 95,000 miles. I fixed it myself for about $200 (pump and filter). Highs: Quattro models are unbeatable in the wet/snow. Quality, comfort, safety, handling. Lows: Parts availability, Audi dealerships don't really seem to care about their used car owners (except the parts department) My verdict: Quality ride that inspires confidence no matter the conditions.

Bargain Bin A4

jones, 08/28/2002
I traded DOWN from a '96 A4 a few years ago when a second baby made me unconfortable with the high payments. I saved a lot of money and got essentially the same car. Not quite as sexy on the outside but a solid, well- performing german sports sedan. Clean, crips lines like a well-tailored gray flannel suit. Fast, if not quick. Unimpeachable 5-speed transmission, smooth clutch. Very reliable except for some minor electrical issues. Comfortable, if a little cramped for most Americans. Tenacious grip in all conditions.

Honest review

Civil Engineer, 04/25/2002
Nice solid ride, good power, excellent cornering, pearl color paint is classic, interior has held up well, fun to drive. Very stable at highway speeds Holds road well. Some nuisance problems with electrical, like elec window switches and other minor items,

A nice car at a reasonable price

Another engineer..., 06/05/2002
I have been very pleased with this car. The interior is well equipped with walnut trim, sport seats that lack a wide range of adjustment but are nevetheless very comfortable. Also includes a wide range of gauges and more rear legroom than the A4. The exterior is not as sleek as the A4, but it is more unique. The front fog lights are prone to stone cracks. At 172hp, the 90 holds its own against a BMW, however the car is sluggish in stop and go traffic. Highway ride is quiet and stable. Quattro is the best reason to buy an Audi. Keep in mind that parts are expensive, even aftermarket, and working on the car yourself requires patience (and small hands).

