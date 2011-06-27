Used 1994 Audi 90 CS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Rubin Red Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
