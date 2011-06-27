Used 1993 Audi 90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Audi 90 quattro * V6 2.8L* Anonymous , 12/06/2010 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Perfect car. Mine have 350,000 km and still runs like a new one! Report Abuse

"New" 93 90CS salesrep , 03/02/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I just bought a "new" 93 90CS sedan today from a private party. It has <50000 miles and is spotless. Back seat never sat on. Full maint records included. I have owed Audi's before and look forward to many miles of fun and safe driving.

Fun car, but HORRIBLY unreliable JDukakas , 07/17/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been nothing but a major problem. It was fun to drive for about 1,000 miles after I bought it, then the troubles began. In a span of about 6 weeks, I experienced a blown head gasket, ruptured CV joint, and an oil leak as well as problems with the alternator, fan belt, and coolant leaks. This car is appealing at first glance, but it has a history of these problems. BUYER BEWARE.

Great Car Gvouffo , 04/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a Great Car