Used 1993 Audi 90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(61%)4(33%)3(0%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.5
18 reviews
Audi 90 quattro * V6 2.8L*

Anonymous, 12/06/2010
Perfect car. Mine have 350,000 km and still runs like a new one!

"New" 93 90CS

salesrep, 03/02/2002
I just bought a "new" 93 90CS sedan today from a private party. It has <50000 miles and is spotless. Back seat never sat on. Full maint records included. I have owed Audi's before and look forward to many miles of fun and safe driving.

Fun car, but HORRIBLY unreliable

JDukakas, 07/17/2003
This car has been nothing but a major problem. It was fun to drive for about 1,000 miles after I bought it, then the troubles began. In a span of about 6 weeks, I experienced a blown head gasket, ruptured CV joint, and an oil leak as well as problems with the alternator, fan belt, and coolant leaks. This car is appealing at first glance, but it has a history of these problems. BUYER BEWARE.

Great Car

Gvouffo, 04/19/2002
This is a Great Car

Still blitzing over 200,000mi!

f1chunk, 11/10/2008
Purchased in '06 with 180,000 mi on original clutch and engine. Still running strong, now over 200,000. Replaced leaky water pump and overflow, that's about it. Zippy 5-speed sticks to the road in any condition. Burns tire tread pretty quick, and rubber is expensive on this car. Interior looks like it could be on current model year vehicle; climate control, heated seats, contemporary styling. Sporadic electrical trouble with fog lamps, reverse lights, dash lights. Fun car.

