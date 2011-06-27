Used 1993 Audi 90 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Audi 90 quattro * V6 2.8L*
Perfect car. Mine have 350,000 km and still runs like a new one!
"New" 93 90CS
I just bought a "new" 93 90CS sedan today from a private party. It has <50000 miles and is spotless. Back seat never sat on. Full maint records included. I have owed Audi's before and look forward to many miles of fun and safe driving.
Fun car, but HORRIBLY unreliable
This car has been nothing but a major problem. It was fun to drive for about 1,000 miles after I bought it, then the troubles began. In a span of about 6 weeks, I experienced a blown head gasket, ruptured CV joint, and an oil leak as well as problems with the alternator, fan belt, and coolant leaks. This car is appealing at first glance, but it has a history of these problems. BUYER BEWARE.
Great Car
This is a Great Car
Still blitzing over 200,000mi!
Purchased in '06 with 180,000 mi on original clutch and engine. Still running strong, now over 200,000. Replaced leaky water pump and overflow, that's about it. Zippy 5-speed sticks to the road in any condition. Burns tire tread pretty quick, and rubber is expensive on this car. Interior looks like it could be on current model year vehicle; climate control, heated seats, contemporary styling. Sporadic electrical trouble with fog lamps, reverse lights, dash lights. Fun car.
Sponsored cars related to the 90
Related Used 1993 Audi 90 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner