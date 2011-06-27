  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 90
  4. Used 1993 Audi 90
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Audi 90 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 90
Overview
See 90 Inventory
See 90 Inventory
See 90 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202017
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/417.6 mi.313.2/417.6 mi.253.5/338.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG202017
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.35.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.36.3 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.32.5 in.32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.180.3 in.180.3 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.3186 lbs.3450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.4.2 in.4.2 in.
Height55.0 in.55.0 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
See 90 InventorySee 90 InventorySee 90 Inventory

Related Used 1993 Audi 90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles