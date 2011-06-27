  1. Home
Used 1991 Audi 90 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 90
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG1918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/365.7 mi.277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm157 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm164 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.176.3 in.
Curb weight2999 lbs.3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.8.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height54.8 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base100.2 in.99.9 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Papyrus Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tornado Red
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Cayenne Pearl Metallic
  • Papyrus Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
