Estimated values
1991 Audi 90 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,231
|$1,603
|Clean
|$476
|$1,086
|$1,415
|Average
|$347
|$797
|$1,040
|Rough
|$217
|$508
|$664
Estimated values
1991 Audi 90 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,231
|$1,603
|Clean
|$476
|$1,086
|$1,415
|Average
|$347
|$797
|$1,040
|Rough
|$217
|$508
|$664