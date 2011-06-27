  1. Home
Used 1990 Audi 90 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque157 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width66.7 in.
